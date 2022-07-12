(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s first 30 minutes in a Liverpool shirt gets supporters excited ahead of his first Anfield campaign

Calls for a midfielder may have already been answered as Jurgen Klopp started Fabio Carvalho in the middle during an impressive debut for Liverpool.

Despite a disappointing scoreline against Manchester United, there were certainly plenty of positive moments and one of the biggest stars was our new No.28.

Plenty of interest was around where the 19-year-old would play for the Reds and it was interesting to see him start in the middle and Harvey Elliott being starting in the front three.

Some clever turns, tidy footwork and patience on the ball – there was plenty on show from the Portuguese teenager and lots to get excited about.

Whether he will remain in the middle or join the front line in the long term will also be interesting to watch, throughout the upcoming campaign.

