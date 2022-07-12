(Video) Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham and what type of midfielder Liverpool ‘lack’ in the squad

Jurgen Klopp has once again discussed the prospect of Liverpool signing another midfielder and Jude Bellingham in particular.

During an interview with The Anfield Wrap, the 55-year-old discussed the outcry for him to sign a new man in the middle of the park and his thoughts on whether the Borussia Dortmund man could fill the role.

The German said: “We can talk about Jude Bellingham and how good he is – he’s a fantastic player – but you tell me now which kind of midfielder we lack?

It’s clear that our boss likes the England international but he also loves the current options he has at the club.

In his opinion, why add another player to the options we already have and before we actually need another body in the position.

Singing a new contract with James Milner and allowing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay in his final year has added two more options to the squad and that will be more than enough for this season.

