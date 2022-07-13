(Photo) Beaming Mo Salah in pre-season will warm Liverpool fans’ hearts

It seems for some that ever since Mo Salah agreed a contract extension with Liverpool the Egyptian international has never looked happier.

The No.11’s commitment to the cause at Anfield has never been in question, of course, though one can imagine that a secured future has to be somewhat freeing for both the player and club.

Three more years of the former Roma hitman should mean that we get a considerable degree of value out of the 30-year-old who looks set to continue his best footballing years well into his 30s.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @DaveOCKOP:

Mohamed Salah is enjoying pre season. pic.twitter.com/31CpDP6PUU — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 13, 2022