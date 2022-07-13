(Video) Liverpool signing Carvalho shares thoughts on new teammates & friendships

Fabio Carvalho emphasised the efforts his new teammates at Liverpool had gone to in order to make him feel welcome at the Merseyside-based outfit.

The teenager is already familiar with fellow former Fulham prospect, Harvey Elliott, and appears to have formed a good relationship already with the likes of Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino.

It’s a positive start that was reflected in the Portuguese starlet’s opening performance for the Reds with the attacking midfielder linking up well with the pair against Manchester United.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:20), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: