French inquiry into Paris debacle finds Liverpool fans unfairly blamed

A French inquiry into the handling of the Champions League final in Paris around the Stade de France found that Liverpool fans were unfairly blamed for the horrific events that took place.

This comes courtesy of BBC Sport, with it being reported that French authorities were culpable for the ‘dysfunctional mistakes’ that took place.

Awful scenes of supporters being teargassed (including children) by local police and the lack of proper organisation from UEFA culminated in a scarring experience for many who attended – including Real Madrid fans.

With multiple claims by the Minister for the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, and his co-conspirators – including the outrageous accusation around 30,000-40,000 fans arriving with no tickets or forgeries – having been exposed as outright lies, there must be clear consequences for the failings of decision-makers.

The officials involved are fundamentally at fault – and that should include UEFA after the final was moved from St. Petersburg in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and it’s only right that fans have been stripped of blame after their superb levels of patience shown in the French capital.

