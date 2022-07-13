James Milner thanks Thai supporters ahead of the next leg of Liverpool’s pre-season tour in Singapore

James Milner was one of the 32 players to represent Liverpool during the first pre-season game of the summer and was quick to thank the local fans.

Taking to his Twitter account after the game against Manchester United, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Thank you Thailand for the support, next stop Singapore. #preseason #anotherdayanotherflight #YNWA’.

The comment about another flight shows that the travelling and training is taking its toll on the players and may be a concern that the commercial benefits of the club have been put before ensuring the players are fully ready for the season ahead.

Our No.7 has signed a year contract extension, with a clear focus on being able to help the team on the pitch and he will want to help lead Jurgen Klopp’s side to more silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Having won every major honour whilst at Anfield, the focus will be on securing another big trophy this season and perhaps bow out of football with a few more medals around his neck.

Let’s hope for a big season for the Reds and another trademark campaign from our dependable vice captain.

You can view the post by Milner via his Twitter account:

