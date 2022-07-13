Jurgen Klopp admits that the Manchester United game came ‘too early for us’ leading to his side giving ‘massive chances away’

Liverpool were left disappointed against Manchester United, falling to a 4-0 defeat in our opening pre-season game of the summer and Jurgen Klopp had his say.

Speaking with the club’s website after the match, the 55-year-old said: ‘Obviously the game came a little bit too early for us, for some of our boys, so I think we agree that we saw a lot of good things in this game, but in the decisive moments we were not clear enough with finishing our situations off.

‘We gave massive chances away, pretty much. Pretty much no-brainers, but United did well in these moments, they finished the situations off. We admit that, but that’s it pretty much’.

For many of the players, they had only been with the squad for three days and it’s a huge ask to expect that they would all be up to their usual high standards right away.

Erick ten Hag had asked all of his players to come to training much earlier, as he hopes to stamp his style on the new team he has been handed.

With the German, there was a concerted effort for his squad to be allowed a full break and they now have just under a month to increase fitness and sharpness.

There’s no reason to be overtly worried though and ‘massive chances’ that were given away will be ironed out, as our preparation for the opening Premier League game continues.

