Jurgen Klopp to join Steven Gerrard and Sir Kenny Dalglish in being awarded the freedom of the city of Liverpool

As a reward for the work that Jurgen Klopp has done for Liverpool Football Club and the city itself, he is set to receive the freedom of the city.

As reported by BBC News: ‘Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to be given the freedom of the city after leading The Reds to huge success.

‘Liverpool City Council will recommend conferring honorary Freedom of the City status on the 55-year-old German at a meeting next week’.

READ MORE: Luke Chambers on his desire to get more first-team opportunities this season and ensuring to take advantage of each one

The 55-year-old will join the likes of Steven Gerrard and Sir Kenny Dalglish as recipients of the honour and it’s testament to the love that is felt for the German, across the red half of the city.

After winning every major trophy on offer during his seven-year stay on Merseyside, it’s clear that collecting all these accolades was a big reason in him being recognised.

For the former Borussia Dortmund man to extend his contract to 2026 too, further shows his commitment to the city and the club.

Our manager is set to receive the award alongside Royale Family star Sue Johnston and Brookside creator Phil Redmond.

It’s a real honour for all involved and will be great to further show our enigmatic leader just how much we love him.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business