(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s telling response to Man Utd defeat in Ten Hag interaction

Jurgen Klopp cut a far from despondent figure after watching his side succumb to a four-goal humbling at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United in Bangkok.

The German strolled over to his counterpart in Erik ten Hag with a smile, no doubt pleased with aspects of the performance delivered from three separate sides that were rotated throughout the clash.

The Merseysiders were arguably better value than the 4-0 defeat inflicted upon them in Thailand, though the scoreline won’t interest the former Borussia Dortmund tactician until the start of the season proper.

