Gary Lineker makes claim about Liverpool fans in response to French senate findings after Paris UCL final

Gary Lineker has come out in defence of Liverpool fans after a French inquiry into the events surrounding the Champions League final last term found the fanbase was unfairly blamed for the disastrous handling of the event.

The ex-Tottenham hitman posted a message of support on Twitter as French authorities were found to be culpable for the poor organisation of the Paris final.

As a witness to events, it’s true that @LFC fans were completely blameless. In fact, they deserve enormous credit for showing remarkable patience and good behaviour under the most trying of circumstances. https://t.co/QVagj19HS4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 13, 2022

The Merseysiders succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid on the day in a result that was ultimately meaningless after a special occasion was thoroughly spoiled by the authorities present.

READ MORE: French inquiry into Paris debacle finds Liverpool fans unfairly blamed

Footage released during and after the event clearly shows – as Lineker has himself pointed out – fans behaving incredibly calmly despite clear police aggression and the threat of crushes.

It’s a miracle that an even more serious incident was avoided and it’s a reassuring start to finally see the blame pointed in the right direction after weeks of government officials blaming ticketless fans for all that transpired.

Hopefully, this will lead to genuine consequences for the relevant decision-makers involved.

