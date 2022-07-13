(Video) Liverpool fans will love how Carvalho responded to nearly goal post-United loss

Fabio Carvalho admitted that he thought he’d opened his scoring account for Liverpool in their pre-season friendly with Manchester United.

The Portuguese starlet had struck the post as the Reds succumbed to a 4-0 defeat to the Red Devils despite dominating significant portions of the game.

It won’t be a concern for Jurgen Klopp, of course, with the German prioritising fitness and performance over all else ahead of the start of the season proper.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:02), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96: