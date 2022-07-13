Joel Matip makes six-word Nunez admission that should have rivals’ centre-halves on edge

There will be many a Liverpool player somewhat glad that Darwin Nunez moved to Anfield this summer after a phenomenal set of performances against the Reds in the Champions League last term.

One such man is none of other than cult hero Joel Matip who admitted ‘he made my life quite hard’ in the quarter-finals of the competition in question.

“He made my life quite hard,” the Cameroonian told the club’s official website.

“So I’m really happy that he’s wearing our shirt.

“A lot of quality and I’m looking forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.

“I think it’s a different kind of speciality – physically, speed. And he will score goals, I’m absolutely sure.”

The Merseysiders made it all the way through to the final in a season that promised to be historic, though fell just short at the last hurdle to a Vinicius Jr. goal in the second-half of action in the ill-fated Paris-based event.

It’s a shame that one 30-minute outing has seemingly invited concern amongst some members of the fanbase that the £64m fee splashed on the Uruguayan would have been better spent elsewhere.

Ultimately, of course, it has to be remembered that miracles can hardly be expected of a signing who has just recently linked up with the squad.

That’s not forgetting either the stark reality that Nunez represents a potentially significant shift in the makeup of Liverpool’s forward line.

