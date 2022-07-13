(Video) Liverpool fans will love Matip’s hilarious hands on head reaction to Elliott nutmeg

Fans hoping to get some classic Joel Matip comedy action will not have been left disappointed by the Cameroonian so far whilst Liverpool take part in their pre-season tour of Asia.

Spotting an opportunity, Harvey Elliott knocked a ball through the defender’s legs during a friendly game of keepy-ups with Fabio Carvalho and Co. much to the dramatic shock of the former Schalke star.

It’s a rare moment when the 30-year-old is caught unawares, though it’s always worthwhile in training to catch his unfiltered reactions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: