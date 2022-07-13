(Video) Milner’s four-word message to Nunez as Liverpool new boy was subbed on v Man Utd

James Milner continued his efforts to motivate the oncoming Liverpool stars making way onto the pitch in the latter stages of the Reds’ pre-season meeting with Manchester United.

The Englishman gave a reassuring tap to Darwin Nunez whilst encouraging the Uruguayan with a simple ‘all the best, Dar’ after an expletive message to his teammates.

The 23-year-old provided an encouraging if not world-beating outing against Erik ten Hag’s men – a performance that inspired reactionary fans to express concerns over the striker’s abilities.

Such fears are, of course, entirely unwarranted so early in pre-season and we’ve not a shadow of a doubt that our £64m will prove his worth.

You can catch the clip below (at 7:10), courtesy of LFCTV: