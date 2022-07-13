(Photos) Darwin Nunez & Alisson spotted in conversation as first snaps emerge of Liverpool squad in Singapore

Liverpool’s squad was spotted having arrived in Singapore for the next stage of their Asia tour ahead of a meeting with Crystal Palace on Friday.

Pictured amongst his new teammates, Darwin Nunez was seen enjoying a chat with No.1, Alisson Becker.

Given the lexical similarities between Portuguese and Spanish, we’d imagine the pair were capable of engaging in some conversation.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @LFC:

