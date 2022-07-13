(Video) Singaporean Liverpool fans lose their heads at sight of Klopp in incredible reaction clip

The size of Liverpool as a club can perhaps best be demonstrated by its pre-season tours – if not by shirt sales – with the Reds having been greeted to a tremendous reception so far in Bangkok and, now, in Singapore.

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp from the team bus ahead of a Friday clash with Crystal Palace incited pandemonium amongst those fans present who were evidently delighted to get a good look at the German manager.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to get over the disappointment of a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United quickly with a positive result against Patrick Vieira’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Straits Times:

