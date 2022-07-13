BBC journalist shares Liverpool transfer advice & ‘major flaw’ with Jude Bellingham plan

There’s an understanding that Jude Bellingham is highly unlikely to make an exit from the Bundesliga this summer, as Simon Stone noted, which likely means that Liverpool will stay quiet for the remainder of the transfer window as far as incomings are concerned.

The middle of the park remains a genuine priority for the club, though mainly due to the need to bring down the average age and further secure the future of the department with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Jordan Henderson all in their 30s.

“There is a major flaw with this argument [breaking the bank for Jude Bellingham]. Borussia Dortmund wouldn’t sell Bellingham. They have lost a big name in Erling Haaland,” the journalist wrote for BBC Sport.

“They have no need to sell another. Besides, Klopp has already said he is happy with his midfield options.

“Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones. That looks pretty strong to me.”

There’s a strong suspicion that it will take a monumental offer of around £100m to prise the Englishman away from Germany next summer.

READ MORE: BBC journalist backs Darwin Nunez to make two Liverpool stars’ lives a lot easier

Stone ultimately does make a sound point – we’re hardly short on options in midfield this term and the addition of Fabio Carvalho does add depth given his ability to file out in the No.10 role.

With Milner likely to fully depart Anfield next summer (if not going into a coaching role) and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s futures still unresolved, however, we do risk leaving much in the way of business needing to be done to replace potential outgoings.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business