(Video) Harvey Elliott scores unbelievable free-kick during Liverpool warm-up in Thailand

It’s not often that a pre-match pre-season free-kick could catch the attention but this effort from Harvey Elliott is special.

Ahead of the opening game of the summer, our new No.19 was preparing for the match and stepped up to take a set piece.

Cameras placed behind the goal captured the moment that the ball flew right into the top corner of the net.

READ MORE: Liverpool implement ticket changes ahead of new season in an attempt to clamp down on ticket touts

The sound of the ball whistling into the net makes it even better too.

It’s set to be a big season for the 19-year-old and he looks up for a fight for his place.

You can watch the video of Elliott’s goal via @LFC on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business