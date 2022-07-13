(Video) Jason McAteer helps sweep rain of the Thailand playing surface ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly

Jason McAteer may have been part of the TV coverage for Liverpool’s first pre-season game of the summer but he was handed another role before kick-off.

Thanks to a hefty downpour before the match, there was a fair amount of water on the playing surface in Thailand.

As local workers started to sweep the water off the pitch, our former full-back also offered his help.

With the moment captured on film, the 51-year-old turned to the camera and said: “See, I’ll do anything for this club!”.

You can watch the video of McAteer via @Petermcdowall10 on Twitter:

