(Video) Listen to the deafening noise of the Liverpool supporters in Bangkok during our first pre-season friendly

It may not have been the result that many wanted to see but those who were present can now say that they have seen Liverpool play live.

It’s a dream for so many Reds around the world and no matter how it happens, it’s something that many can now tick off their list.

Despite not having the opportunity to see Jurgen Klopp’s side score, all of our fans inside the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand loved watching their team.

An insight into the amazing atmosphere that was generated has been shared online and it’s such a shame that there wasn’t more for them to cheer about.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter:

Decent noise tonight in the ground, would have gone off if they’d have scored pic.twitter.com/kZwGAlxPU5 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 12, 2022

