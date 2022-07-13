(Video) New angle of the goalmouth scramble where Liverpool had six shots but couldn’t find the back of the net

Liverpool may have lost 4-0 to Manchester United but it really didn’t tell the full story of the game.

There were several opportunities for Jurgen Klopp’s side to have scored but one moment stood out above the rest, where we had six chances in one move.

Starting from a break by Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, the first chances fell to Luke Chambers who had two shots on goal that were blocked.

The ball then came out to our No.28 whose effort struck the post and then Luis Diaz had a swing and a miss with his chance to convert, before another effort deflecting out of the box.

Our No.23 then had a further chance, when he cut inside and struck the outside of the post.

You can watch the chaotic scramble where Liverpool could have scored, via @TheRedmenTV:

Footage from @ThePaulMachin showing that crazy 50 or so seconds where Liverpool had a good few chances to score. Seriously, we should have scored here.#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/0wZVEe3cog — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 12, 2022

