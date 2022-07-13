(Video) Watch Darwin Nunez’s first 30 minutes in a Liverpool shirt as his performance gathers headlines

Darwin Nunez made his first appearance in a Liverpool shirt, as he was part of a team that lost 4-0 to Manchester United in our opening pre-season game.

On paper, that doesn’t sound like the best of days for the 23-year-old and some clips from his debut have been used to exaggerate how ‘bad’ he played.

Thanks to YouTuber Bassam Echelon, the full highlights of his first appearance are now able to be watched.

Make of the clips what you will but for a player to have spent just three days with his new club, be clearly worked intensely hard and still have plenty of chances to score – can’t be a bad thing.

The real test comes against Fulham in August and there’s plenty of time now for the Uruguayan to settle in.

The most important thing in all of this though, the match was a friendly and meant absolutely nothing and so there’s no reason to be anything but excited about the prospect of watching the former Benfica man in Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s highlights via YouTuber Bassam Echelon:

