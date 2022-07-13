Zenit Saint Petersburg troll Manchester United fans after their reaction to the pre-season victory over Liverpool

Many Manchester United fans took beating Liverpool in a friendly as a barometer of what will happen next season, leading to ridicule from Zenit Saint Petersburg.

As per the English account of the Russian team’s Twitter, they wrote: ‘United fans after beating Liverpool reserves 🥴’.

It was clearly a nod to the social media reaction from the Old Trafford fanbase, with many of their supporters getting very excited about putting four goals past us.

There’s no doubt that if the result was the other way round, we would have greatly enjoyed the win over our rivals but perhaps given the 9-0 aggregate scoreline last season – it’s better for them to be a little quieter with their celebrations.

Erik ten Hag had a lot more time with his team before the match, given their earlier return to pre-season training and played a full-strength side for the first half of the game.

They were a lot more prepared and it meant much more to them, so the overreaction is a little embarrassing – as has been picked up upon by the Russian Premier League outfit

