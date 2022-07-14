Pepe Reina makes major Liverpool admission as he rejoins Villarreal 17 years after leaving the Spanish outfit to join the Reds

Pep Reina has claimed that he played the best football of his career during his time at Liverpool and has hinted that he may retire from the game in the near future.

The 39-year-old returned to La Liga outfit Villarreal recently, 17 years after he left the Spaniards to join the Reds, and he described the time he spent on Merseyside as his ‘prime’.

“My prime was Liverpool,” Reina told Marca (via Liverpool Echo). “From 2005 to 2010, on a sporting level, they were the best years of my life when I performed the best, and the numbers are there.

“I have tried to be competitive throughout my career, in one way or another. I’ve stuck to the course, as they say in golf, as long as I can.”

Our former No. 25, who lifted the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Liverpool, has hinted that although he’s returned to Villarreal just recently, they may potentially be the last team he plays for as he edges closer to announcing his retirement.

“Many years have passed, but it is very nice to come back, I think there is no better place to be able to finish and retire from football,” said Reina.

“On a sporting level it is an opportunity to continue being at my best. I wanted the return to Spain to be here. My wife has a lot of family and I keep many memories here”.

The former Spain international began his career at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal – a team that Liverpool defeated in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

In 2005, Reina then joined the Reds and established himself as the club’s number one under Rafael Benitez.

He made 394 appearances for the club across all competitions and was a real favourite of the fans.

We wish him all the best for the upcoming campaign – one that could be the last of his impressive 23-year career.

