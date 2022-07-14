‘That’s what the plan is’ – Andy Robertson weighs in on Liverpool’s hopes of competing for the quadruple once again next season

Andy Robertson has admitted that he and his Liverpool are teammates are hungry for more silverware this season and will ‘go for everything 100 per cent’.

The 28-year-old made 47 appearances for the Reds last season (across all competitions) as they lifted both domestic cups and finished as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Despite the somewhat disappointing end to the previous campaign, the Scotsman believes the side can still look back on last term with ‘fond memories’.

“I think, again, when you play with this club there’s always expectations on you, it’s what we have to deal with,” our No. 26 told the club’s official website.

“We’ve always had to do that. We have expectations of ourselves. We want to be the best versions individually and the best versions as a team. I think last season in large parts we showed that.

“Obviously the end of the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to but I think after time we can look back on it [with] a lot of fond memories from last season and it also drives us forward for next season.

The Scotland captain is a vitally important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Following his arrival from relegated Hull City back in 2017, Robertson has become recognised as one of the best players in the world in his position and has now won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside.

Despite all of the success he’s tasted during his time at Anfield, the former Dundee United man is hungry for more in the upcoming campaign.

“We want the feeling of lifting trophies. We had it twice last season and two really good days out at Wembley and we want that feeling again,” the full-back added.

“We know it takes a lot of hard work, we know it takes a lot of determination and everyone singing off the same hymn sheet effectively. If we do that, then we believe we are there or thereabouts because we’ve got a fantastic team when we’re at our best.

“But we know as soon as we drop below that then we won’t achieve what we want to achieve.

“That’s what the plan is – to go for everything 100 per cent, like we’ve always done. If we do that, we believe that gives us the best possible chance to be successful.”

The Glaswegian is currently out in Asia with the rest of the squad attempting to get into tip top condition ahead of the new season.

We played every game possible last season as we took our quadruple hopes right to the wire.

We’re certainly hoping for more of the same this time around and we can’t wait to do it all over again!

Our campaign begins on August 6 when we face Fulham away from home in our opening Premier League game.

