Andy Robertson discusses what it’s been like training alongside ‘fantastic’ Darwin Nunez during Liverpool’s trip to Asia

Andy Robertson has weighed in on what it’s been like training with Liverpool new-boy Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay International arrived from SL Benfica earlier this window and played his first game for the club on Tuesday against Manchester United.

The Scotland captain admitted that he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from the 23-year-old so far and expressed his surprise at how tall the forward is.

“He’s tall!” our No. 26 joked (via the club’s official website).

“But, look, he has obviously come in, we haven’t been back for too long, but we have to let him settle in. He’s looked good in training, and the Brazilian boys and everyone that speaks his language have helped him a lot.

“I don’t think me and him have had many conversations yet, we’ve just kind of smiled at each other, but that will come.

“A fantastic player, we played against him and he made it really difficult for us defenders in the two games and if he puts in those performances then he’ll be a really good player for us.”

Our new No. 27 netted twice against us last season as we defeated his side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

He looked lively throughout both legs and if those performances are anything to by, we’ve signed a serious talent.

He’s still young and has a lot of learning still to do, but under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp and co, there’s no reason why he can’t reach his promising potential.

Robbo will be licking his lips at the thought of having another potent finisher at the top end of the pitch to be on the receiving end of his quality crosses, so too will opposite full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We’re certainly excited about getting to see more of Nunez tomorrow against Crystal Palace and can’t wait to see how he adapts to English football.

It’s a very different culture in England compared to what he’s used to in Portugal and South America, so time will therefore be given to the striker, but let’s hope he can hit the ground running and help fire us towards more success next term.

