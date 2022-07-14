‘We don’t take it for granted’ – Andy Robertson blown away by the ‘incredible support’ Liverpool have received during their time in Asia

Andy Robertson has thanked fans for their ‘incredible support’ recently as the Liverpool squad continue their pre-season training in Asia.

The Reds received a warm welcome in Bangkok on Sunday and also enjoyed a similar welcoming when they touched down in Singapore recently for the second leg of their tour.

The Scotland captain was keen to point out that he and his teammates don’t take the ‘special’ support ‘for granted’ and that the fans all around the world, not just in Anfield, mean a lot to the club.

“I think the day you sign for Liverpool, you know you play for a big club,” our No. 26 told the club’s official website.

“But when you come to these places, it just reminds you just how big the club actually is. You come to countries like this and the fans are so welcoming of you as if you are their heroes. They are waiting outside the hotel, coming into the stadium, everywhere you go. They just want a glimpse of you.

“We appreciate it massively. The fans all around the world are so important to us, not just the ones who get in Anfield every single week. It’s so important that we give back to the fans – small things like open training today and playing matches over the other side of the world effectively.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson discusses what it’s been like training alongside ‘fantastic’ Darwin Nunez during Liverpool’s trip to Asia

“It’s nice to give them that back because their support is always appreciated. I know they get up sometimes at silly times to watch our games with time difference and things like that.

“Look, it’s incredible the support we’ve received on this tour and I’m sure most countries we go to we get that. But it’s been special, it’s been really nice to see and we don’t take it for granted.”

With the history of the club coupled with the success we’ve tasted in recent seasons, we have a huge global fanbase and it’s crazy to see the number of fans that turn out no matter where we’re playing.

It’s a great experience for the squad, especially with a number of Academy players travelling to Asia with the first-team.

The lads have been and will continue to work hard in the humid conditions in Asia to ensure they’re in tip top shape when they return back to England for the beginning of the campaign.

We’re set to play Crystal Palace tomorrow in Singapore before we return to Europe to continue our pre-season training in Germany and Austria.

We face Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30 before the Premier League gets underway with our trip to Craven Cottage on August 6.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business