Ex-PL defender tips Harvey Elliott to shine for Liverpool next season and names the one Reds teammate that the teenager has already struck up a great partnership with

Alan Hutton has tipped Harvey Elliott to make his mark on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool next season. The promising teenager looked set to play a starring role for the Reds last season before suffering a nasty ankle injury early in the season at Elland Road. The ex-Fulham star did make a goalscoring return against Cardiff City in the FA Cup back in February but struggled for game time towards the back end of the campaign. But former Premier League defender Hutton believes the England U21 international will shine for the Anfield outfit this term.

“I think so, I really like him,” the Scotsman told Football Insider. “I covered a lot of games at the start of last season before his injury. There was one that stuck out in my mind, I think they were playing Burnley at home and he was in the midfield and he linked up so well with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on the right-hand side. He just played with such a freedom. “For one so young, playing at such a big club, and all that pressure that was on him he just took it in his stride. It was a real shame the injury came at that moment in time because he was really flourishing within that team like a regular. “He’s got over it now, hopefully, he can get back to his best as soon as possible but I would like to see him kick on this season. I think there’s an opportunity. READ MORE: ‘The objective is’ – Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera makes honest Liverpool admission ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season friendly clash in Singapore “If you can say anything about the Liverpool side where there’s room for improvement it is the midfield. And that’s not saying anything bad about the players that are already there. “You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson, who’s not getting any younger, Thiago [Alcantara] as good as he is isn’t getting any younger. So, there’s opportunity for these guys coming through and hopefully Harvey Elliot will be the next one to break in.“

The Reds’ No. 19 can operate on either flank of a front three and also has the ability to operate slightly deeper from midfield.

Klopp is believed to be in the market for a new midfielder, but the German boss claimed recently that Elliott’s return to full fitness will be like signing a new player.

He has the potential to be an important player for the club for the next decade or so and he’s certainly showing promising signs at the moment.

He’ll be eager to earn more game time against Crystal Palace tomorrow as the Reds continue their preparations for the new campaign in Singapore.

