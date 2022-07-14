(Video) Elliott’s rocket shot in training gives ‘keeper no chance as it goes in off the crossbar

Harvey Elliott looks a man on a mission in pre-season as the Englishman continues to impress ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season proper.

The former Fulham prospect, ever hungry for the back of the net, sent an effort cruising past his ‘keeper, striking the crossbar well out of reach.

Whilst it’s still early days to be considering a potential starting lineup for our season opener against Fulham, one has to think the teenager will be kept firmly in the minds of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team if he continues to impress in training and on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Watch_LFC):