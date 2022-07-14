‘I wanted something more’ – Kostas Tsimikas on his regrets from the last campaign and how he feels ‘ready for the next season’

Liverpool came painfully close to winning a quadruple in the last campaign and Kostas Tsimikas has given his thoughts on ending the campaign with ‘just’ a domestic cup double.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 26-year-old said: ‘Yes, of course. Me, personally, I wanted something more from the team from the season last year but at the end, OK, we didn’t win the Premier League [and] we didn’t win the Champions League but this is the game.

‘The only thing we have to think is to go 100 per cent hungry for the next [season] to give everything every day in the training [sessions], because now [that’s what] matters, to give everything to be 100 per cent ready for the next season’.

For all of our supporters, it’s hard to label a season where we win two trophies and finish second in two others as a disappointment but when the players look back on the campaign – they will have some feeling of what could have been.

The Greek Scouser may well be part of the back-up brigade but he will also know that, in order for the Reds to be successful, he has a very important role to play throughout the entire campaign.

Given the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League, our No.21 will be hoping for much more game time and should be able to hand Andy Robertson more time to rest.

Let’s hope we’re in the same place next year but looking back at the four trophies we did win, after another memorable season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

