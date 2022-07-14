‘I’m really sure the future is bright’ – Kostas Tsimikas on the 18-year-old that has impressed him during pre-season training

Pre-season always provides some of the younger members of the squad a chance to train with the first-team and one academy prospect has impressed Kostas Tsimikas.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 26-year-old shared his thoughts on Luke Chambers: ‘This kid impress me a lot. He’s a very, very good player and always very focused in the training.

‘For me, my personal advice for him is to never stop dreaming and never stop working hard, because in football that’s the most important [thing]. I’m really sure the future is bright for him’.

The young left-back was handed his first chance to play alongside the senior players, when Jurgen Klopp started him in the pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Our No.88 was heavily involved in the first 30 minutes of the match and came close to opening the scoring when he linked up with Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott.

Being behind Andy Robertson and the Greek Scouser means that it will be tough for the 18-year-old to forge a way into the first-team set-up.

However, for the Preston-born defender to already be attracting attention from his teammates, it shows that he’s doing something right and could earn himself a debut performance for the Reds this season in one of the domestic cup competitions.

The future looks very exciting on the left side of our defence.

