Diogo Jota suffers potentially huge injury setback confirms James Pearce as medical department conduct scan

Diogo Jota could be set to join Calvin Ramsay on the sidelines after fears were raised of the Portuguese international having suffered ‘a recurrence of the hamstring injury he’s only just recovered from’.

This comes courtesy of an update from Athletic reporter James Pearce on Twitter following the prior discovery of a minor concern with the Reds’ young Scottish signing.

Diogo Jota having a scan amid fears he’s suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury he’s only just recovered from. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 14, 2022

Depending on the severity of the issue, Jurgen Klopp’s men could be looking at missing the 25-year-old for anything between several weeks to months of action – a significant setback for his potential fitness ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Fortunately, the centre-forward spot is a position we are extremely well-stocked in at the moment following the addition of Darwin Nunez and our manager’s confirmation that Bobby Firmino is back to his brilliant best.

Still, it will be little comfort that we are losing a 20-goal-a-season striker ahead of the next campaign.

At the very least, we can guarantee that the medical department will encourage no risks to be taken with the former Wolves star should scans return with positive news.

