Klopp confirms another key Liverpool star ‘not 100 per cent’ after Diogo Jota injury blow

Liverpool may have been handed a potential double injury blow after Jurgen Klopp shared that Alisson Becker was ‘not 100 per cent’ in training, as reported by James Pearce at The Athletic.

The German confirmed a concern with the Brazil international during a warm-up, which would appear to not be quite as serious as Diogo Jota’s possible hamstring injury recurrence.

The Reds are conducting a scan to determine the severity of the latter update with all others in good condition (beyond Calvin Ramsay).

It’s news we can ill afford as we prepare to face Crystal Palace in the next stage of our pre-season tour of Asia.

We at the Empire of the Kop will be keeping our fingers crossed that our Portuguese international’s scan results will come back with encouraging news, though there’s a very real possibility that his return to full fitness could be delayed into the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

On the other hand, it does present a huge opportunity for Bobby Firmino to step up and convince our coaching team of his readiness to actively compete for the centre-forward spot with new boy Darwin Nunez.

