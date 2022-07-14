(Video) ‘What could that mean?’ – Klopp confirms ‘exciting’ Liverpool news ahead of 2022/23 season

Jurgen Klopp was on hand to confirm that Standard Chartered is set to remain Liverpool’s main shirt sponsor until 2027.

The deal in question is understood to be worth in excess of the roughly £40m-per-year the Reds previously bagged from the arrangement after talks were thrashed out between Billy Hogan and the financial services organisation.

It’s a partnership that’s worked out extremely well for both parties, the renewal of which will no doubt play a key part in helping the Reds remain financially competitive for the years to come.

