(Video) Adorable clip surfaces of Klopp’s fatherly moment with Nunez in training – Liverpool fans will love it

Jurgen Klopp has developed a reputation for being the kind of manager players would run through brick walls for.

Taking Darwin Nunez under his wing in training, it’s not hard to understand how the German manages to build close bonds with his squad members so quickly.

It’s a small moment but one that could make a difference with the Uruguayan and the speed with which he settles in his new surroundings.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

