‘With half a football brain…’ – Jurgen Klopp shuts up rival fans with cutthroat response to Darwin Nunez haters

Jurgen Klopp was keen to play down concerns over Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan was mocked online by rival supporters over missed chances during Liverpool’s pre-season clash with Manchester United.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach refused to give credence to the mickey-taking, underlining the 23-year-old’s phenomenal talent ceiling.

“The general judgement is 0.0 per cent interesting. And it will be like this, and we all know it’s a joke or a game for some people to pick out some situations where a player is not doing well,” the 55-year-old told the club’s official website. “The only really important thing first and foremost is how I judge the situation for the player. I couldn’t be more calm about it.”

Nonetheless, the tactician made clear that it was his responsibility to ensure that the striker lived up to his potential at Anfield.

“Really, with half a football brain you don’t doubt the potential of Darwin Nunez and now we have to help him that he can fulfil that as quick as possible. That’s all,” the German went on to say.

Though it seems prior successful mega moves for the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk are utterly ignored when considering how successful expensive Liverpool signings tend to be of late, Klopp’s sense of calm around the matter is all we at the Empire of the Kop need to hear on the matter.

We’re expecting a period acclimatisation for the centre-forward that will be at the very least partly allayed by Nunez’s involvement in pre-season – an opportunity former fellow Primeira Liga star Luis Diaz didn’t earn.

For now, rivals can think what they wish – but history shows that when we spend big under Klopp, it’s because we’re certain our new man will perform to a high standard once they find their feet.

