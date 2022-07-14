‘Major uplift’ – Liverpool set for financial boost as length of new deal with Standard Chartered revealed; other parties were interested

Liverpool’s finances are set to get yet another boost after the club’s decision-makers agreed a four-year extension with Standard Chartered.

This comes courtesy of Dave Powell and Ian Doyle at the Echo, with the publication asserting that the Reds have gained a ‘major uplift’ from the new deal, though precise numbers around the boost in question remain unclear.

The Merseysiders have been in partnership with the financial services organisation since 2010, though that relationship could have been cut short had interest from other parties been taken seriously.

To speculate, one can only presume that the new arrangement must have been financially lucrative enough to dissuade us from pursuing alternative options in a bid to catch up with financial juggernauts of the likes of Manchester City and Co.

Liverpool CEO Bill Hogan’s thoughts on the matter would certainly suggest that the deal well and truly exceeds the (roughly) £40m-a-year previously gained: “The value of the new deal reflects the progress of the club both on and off the pitch. We are very happy with where we have ended up. The investment is incredibly important.”

As we look to remain competitive in a market that is evidently capable of raging out of control as far as wages and transfer fees are concerned – Liverpool themselves set down a marker for itself with a bumper contract for star man Mo Salah – it’s a massive boost to that particular aim.

