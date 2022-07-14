Liverpool planning fourth summer signing – fee between £33.8m-£50.7m could secure transfer – report

Liverpool’s midfield department remains a source of serious debate amongst fans of the club and commentators beyond.

The Reds evidently felt the need to bolster the department themselves given the keen interest in former Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni prior to Real Madrid’s swoop for the Frenchman and could yet seal a new signing in the middle of the park before the summer’s out in the form of Matheus Nunes, as reported by Jornal de Noticias (via Sport Witness).

The 23-year-old star is capable of playing both in central midfield and the holding role favoured by Fabinho and would be a sound option as far as fitting the recruitment team’s desired age range.

It’s likely the Merseysiders could face stiff competition for the player’s signature, however, with both Wolves and Chelsea having previously expressed an interest.

That’s, of course, if the midfielder desires a move away from the Portuguese top-flight at all given that the report in question asserts that Nunes wouldn’t be opposed to staying put with Sporting CP.

Should we look to move now to protect the future of the middle of the park, it’s estimated that a figure of between £33.8m-£50.7m (the latter being his reported release clause) would get the ball rolling with Ruben Amorim’s outfit over the possibility of an exit.

Whether Liverpool genuinely need further backup after the addition of Fabio Carvalho is worth some consideration.

From Thiago Alcantara to Harvey Elliott, we do possess a genuine range of options available to compete with the demands of a potential 63-game season – if we can manage to replicate the tremendous feat of fighting on all fronts for silverware until the end of the campaign.

That being said, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contracts all expiring next season, we do run the risk of needing to replace as many as three midfielders come the next summer window.

With Carvalho’s long-term future likely resting in the midfield, it brings that number down to two, though some caution must be considered on our part in light of the age of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson.

Whoever we bring in next will potentially define the next decade of the midfield.

