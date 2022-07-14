(Video) Watch 32 seconds of Salah making Koulibaly look silly ahead of potential Chelsea transfer

Chelsea are reportedly in talks to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly to solve their defensive concerns.

That may be news to Blues fans’ ears and, it may seem, Liverpool fans’ after footage emerged of Mo Salah making the Senegalese international’s life very difficult.

It will certainly add an extra layer of intrigue to the Reds’ later clash with Thomas Tuchel’s men and we’re curious to see how such a battle would fare following the development of both stars.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

Welcome to the Premier league Koulibaly

pic.twitter.com/plppDmpV0y — – (@PassLikeThiago) July 12, 2022