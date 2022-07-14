Sheyi Ojo joins Cardiff City after being released by Liverpool earlier this summer

Liverpool let go of seven players earlier this summer, taking the option not to extend the contract of Sheyi Ojo after 11 years with the club.

The 25-year-old has found a new home now though, as reported by his new club’s website: ‘Cardiff City FC are delighted to confirm that Sheyi Ojo has re-joined the club on a two-year contract, subject to clearance.

‘The winger, who departed Anfield after eleven years earlier this summer, has put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at CCS until the summer of 2024’.

The winger signed with our club back in 2011, and recorded 13 appearances and seven loan spells during his time on Merseyside.

It never worked out for him at Anfield but after shining in the SPL and the Championship during some of his many loan moves, it’s good to see that he could find a club of a decent level.

Finishing in 18th place in England’s second tier last season means that it’s set to be a tough campaign ahead for the Blue Birds but the Hemel Hempstead-born wide man will hope that he can help provide more goals for manager Steve Morison.

Best of luck to our former player and let’s hope that our paths can cross again one day, with him making a return to Premier League football.

You can view the confirmation of Ojo’s signing via @CardiffCityFC on Twitter:

