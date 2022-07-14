(Video) Simon Jordan drops claim about seven Liverpool players that started Man Utd defeat

Simon Jordan has played down the significance of Liverpool’s resounding 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in pre-season.

The Merseysiders played three different XIs against the Red Devils in Bangkok to kick off their tour of Asia, with the talkSPORT commentator noting that seven of the men starting for the Reds wouldn’t be given the nod in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI in the English top-flight.

It’s a notable indicator of where the two sides currently find themselves in the club hierarchy, as the German tactician was keen to build fitness and get a sense of his squad beyond his starting options, whilst Erik ten Hag was evidently testing the strength of his perceived best players.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @talkSPORT:

❌ “Seven out of that Liverpool line-up will not start in the PL.” 🤷‍♂️ “There is nothing in that result for me besides no adverse press for Utd.” ✅ “If Man Utd had got beat 4-0, that would have been a story.” Simon Jordan isn’t reading anything into #MUFC’s 4-0 win over #LFC. pic.twitter.com/vGjEe6nEox — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 13, 2022