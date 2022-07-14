(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s stunning half-volley strike may be one of the coolest fans will see

Thiago Alcantara showed off his eye for a half-volley effort with a well-taken effort from close-range as the Reds prepped for their Singapore clash with Crystal Palace.

The Merseysiders come off the back of a four-goal defeat to Manchester United despite enjoying dominant spells against Erik ten Hag’s men.

As on of the key men driving the Reds’ quadruple charge last term, Jurgen Klopp and his fitness team will no doubt be keen to get the Spaniard as resilient and ready as possible ahead of a season that promises to be thrilling for the Anfield-based outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: