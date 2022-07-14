(Video) Harvey Elliott’s reaction after inadvertently nutmegging Joel Matip during pre-season training

Harvey Elliot was part of Liverpool’s pre-season training in Singapore and the cameras present captured a funny moment.

During a game of one bounce, our new No.19 was keeping the ball in the air alongside the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Firmino, Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara.

When the ball fell to the feet of the 19-year-old, he slightly over hit his pass but it managed to work out well for him.

It found its way through the legs of Joel Matip and the reaction of our lovable defender was priceless, as he put his hands on his head and turned round to see who had embarrassed him.

The former Fulham youngster celebrated the moment by raising his hands to the sky and facing the camera that had caught the moment.

You can watch the video of Elliott and Matip via @liverpoolfc on Instagram:

