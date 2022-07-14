(Video) Jamie Webster plays to Singapore Fan Fest ahead of the second-leg of Liverpool’s pre-season tour

As well as the commercial benefits of playing in Thailand and Singapore, Liverpool want to bring the fan experience to their fans and that includes Jamie Webster.

Being such fanatical supporters, those present in the Far East will have seen the performances of the Scouse musician on social media and it would have been great for them to be part of the experience.

Working through his song list of classic Anfield chants, the 28-year-old gave all the fans that were present, a night to remember.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott’s reaction after inadvertently nutmegging Joel Matip during pre-season training

It’s special for the local supporters to be able to say that they’ve seen the Reds and now they can add another ‘I was there’ moment to their repertoire.

You can watch the video of Webster via @LFC on Twitter:

There’s something that the Kop wants you to know… 🎶

@JamieWebster94 at the #LFC Singapore Fan Fest tonight 👌 pic.twitter.com/yNo9Wz464q — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 13, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business