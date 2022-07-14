(Video) Kostas Tsimikas and Thiago Alcantara link arms as they arrive in Singapore for next leg of pre-season tour

There’s no hiding that Kostas Tsimikas is a popular member of the Liverpool squad and he certainly has a strong relationship with Thiago Alcantara.

Their bromance blossomed over the past season and it looks to be very much intact at the start of this campaign.

As the players first stepped foot on Singaporean soil, the Reds were captured arriving at their team hotel.

At the front of the pack was the Greek Scouser and our No.6, who jovially marched together and linked arms whilst doing so.

It’s another insight into the strong bond between the players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas and Thiago via @anikoash_ on Twitter:

