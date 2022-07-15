Liverpool legend sends ‘good luck’ message to the rest of the Premier League as he compares Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez

Mark Lawrenson has wished the rest of the Premier League ‘good luck’ following Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland.

The Reds legend also compared to the Norway international to new Liverpool star Darwin Nunez who also arrived in the Premier League earlier this window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side and the Citizens operated without an out-and-out striker in their side for most of the previous campaign but the recent additions to either squad hint towards an alteration in tactics for the two sides ahead of the new season.

“Both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez are goal scorers but they’re both completely different players,” Lawrenson told Paddy Power (via the Liverpool Echo).

“It shows that you don’t have to have a stereotypical player in that position. They can be different.

“As we saw with City last year, they won the league without a striker. And now they’ve got one of the world’s best so good luck to everybody else.”

City have certainly strengthened their attacking options, but it doesn’t mean that they’re definitely going to win the title.

They will be favourites with most bookmakers to win their third successive title, but our attacking options have been refreshed and there’s no reason why we won’t, once again, pose a real threat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

It’s somewhat clear who Lawrenson is backing to lift the title and Ex-Manchester United man Roy Keane is of a similar opinion to the 65-year-old.

Haaland himself has weighed in on the rivalry his new side has with the Anfield outfit and admitted his excitement at the chance to play in the fixture.

Most are expecting Liverpool and City to once again battle it out at the top of the league – in three of the past four seasons, us two sides have finished as the top-two.

We face Crystal Palace in another pre-season friendly in Singapore today and the game offers us supporters with another chance to see our new No. 27 in action – it’d be great to see him find the back of the net.

