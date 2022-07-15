‘He could mould into that kind of player’ – Ex-Red offers glowing comparison between Liverpool star and two Barcelona legends

Jason McAteer has likened Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott to Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

The exciting prospect looked set to play a huge role in the Reds’ season last term but suffered a nasty ankle injury early into the campaign.

Despite him returning to full fitness earlier this year and making a goalscoring return against Cardiff City in the FA Cup at Anfield, he struggled to earn minutes towards the end of the season.

But whilst speaking to Luis Garcia in Asia, McAteer has claimed our No. 67 could ‘mould into’ a player very similar to the aforementioned Spain legends.

“You’ve been around Xavi and Iniesta, you saw them, you played with them, you grew up with them. I don’t know whether it’s just because he’s small and he’s that kind of build, but I get the feeling that he could mould into that kind of player, do you see that?” McAteer asked Garcia on LFCTV [via HITC].

To which our former No. 10 replied: “Of course, I see something that reminds me of those players, his body position, he’s always well-orientated towards the game and his ball control is always forwards and that’s how they play in Barcelona.”

That is certainly some comparison that has been made.

Iniesta and Xavi are recognised as two of the best midfielders to ever play the game and it’s clear that since they left Camp Nou, the Catalan outfit have never really quite been the same.

Lionel Messi was of course the main man at Barca, and rightly so, but there is the debate that questions would he have been as successful as he was if it wasn’t for the two main men behind him tying everything together.

It’s clear that Elliott is nowhere near the level of the two legendary midfielders at the moment, but he’s showing very promising potential and appears to have all the ability in the world.

He’s agile, quick and talented and his forward-thinking mentality is what excites supporters.

The 19-year-old was looking sharp at the beginning of last season until he suffered that injury against Leeds United at Elland Road and Alan Hutton is expecting the England U21 international to shine under Jurgen Klopp next season.

The German boss is reportedly in the market for a new midfielder, but if Elliott can realise his full potential in the upcoming campaign, it may make Klopp think again before splashing the cash on a new signing.

