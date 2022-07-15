‘It does my head in’ – Rio Ferdinand fires passionate message at Liverpool fans who he claims have ‘ridiculed’ Raheem Sterling

Rio Ferdinand has fired a passionate message towards Liverpool fans who he claims have ‘ridiculed’ Raheem Sterling.

The England international left the Reds for Manchester City in a controversial move back in 2015, but has recently completed a move from the Citizens to Chelsea.

The 27-year-old is from the capital and originally played for Queens Park Rangers as a youngster before moving to Merseyside.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has claimed that the winger made the right decision leaving Anfield when he did and defender Sterling for the stick he still receives from some Liverpool supporters.

“You know what, I thought I’d just come on man because Raheem Sterling… just signed for Chelsea, just unveiled as a new player coming in,” said Ferdinand on his Youtube channel Vibe with Five (via the Liverpool Echo).

“You know what it does my head in when there’s a split opinion about him and I don’t understand it. The guys come from London, QPR went to Liverpool done really well part of that forward line with Sturridge, Sterling and Suarez that was devastating at times as a young kid, a baby almost.

“Gets transferred from Liverpool to Man City, huge fee, goes there, takes a risk in some people’s eyes taking a big chance leaving somewhere that’s took a big chance on him in Liverpool big history, great forward line, great opportunity to do some great things there to play alongside the greats like Suarez and Gerrard etc.

“But you think, you know what, he saw the opportunity to go and win big trophies immediately and he said it himself in the post he put up this morning saying ‘do you know what, I came here a boy and left a man, 11 trophies’ you can’t argue with that. From a team point of view, he made the right decision 100 per cent going to Man City when he did.”

Ferdinand added: “Questioned by Liverpool fans, ridiculed by Liverpool fans when he made that move. Other sections of the football community questioned whether he was good enough, shouldn’t be held in that esteem, shouldn’t be held in that class. The kid does it everywhere, he does it in the Champions League, the Premier League. And Chelsea, by the way, what a steal.

“The market and they’ve gone and got him… wow. So the new owners at Chelsea have come in, it’s a fantastic deal on their part, listen they’ve got a ready-made Premier League goal-getter, havoc-causer in the league, simple as that. If he can replicate the form at Man City in a Chelsea shirt… wow. Listen, the Chelsea boys in England, they know what they’re getting, they know what’s coming through that door.

“They’re not idiots, they know, they’ve done unbelievably well to get him, I just can’t believe other teams he could’ve gone to, he maybe could have but he wanted to go to London.

“But Raheem Sterling, even though you were on the other side of Manchester, I have to salute the way you carried yourself and the way you continue to do so because I know you will. So listen, good luck man and don’t be too successful because I want my boys to come back but I hope you have a good spell there alright, take care.”

Sterling was showing real potential at Liverpool before he surprisingly made the move to the Etihad.

That transfer angered a lot of Reds fans due to the fact they believed their former No. 31 left the club in order to receive more money, rather than to achieve his footballing aspirations.

He has of course been successful since leaving Merseyside, but for Ferdinand to claim that Sterling ‘does it in the Champions League’ is somewhat surprising.

That’s the one trophy that he and City are yet to win – they came close last year but were defeated by Thomas Tuchel’s side in the final.

We’ve tasted huge success ourselves since Sterling left the club, but we’re not quite sure why Ferdinand doesn’t understand the stick that the player gets from Reds fans.

He left for a direct rival which never goes down well and his main reason for leaving was purely because he was going to earn more money in Manchester.

We’ve got a huge season ahead of us anyway so let’s hope we’re as competitive as possible on all fronts again next season and hopefully we can add more silverware to our illustrious trophy cabinet.

