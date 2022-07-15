Adrian discusses Luis Diaz’s ‘incredible’ first season at Liverpool and is hoping for the same from Darwin Nunez

Adrian has labelled Luis Diaz’s first season at Liverpool as ‘incredible’ and is hoping that Darwin Nunez can too hit the ground running on Merseyside.

The former arrived earlier in the current transfer window from SL Benfica whilst Diaz made the switch to Anfield from FC Porto in January.

The Colombian revitalised Jurgen Klopp’s attack and our No. 13 has urged the 25-year-old to ‘improve’ further this season.

“Absolutely! His English is improving as well,” Adrian told the club’s official website.

“I think he adapted really well to the team the moment he stepped on Anfield. He did really well.

“But it’s the first pre-season and the Latin group is growing with Darwin [Nunez] as well. We will try to help them as much as possible with the adaptation. Darwin will also have to learn some easy and quick English on the pitch but football is a universal language.”

“Luis in his first season with us was incredible, and we hope he keeps going at that and Darwin adapts so quick as well. READ MORE: ‘It does my head in’ – Rio Ferdinand fires passionate message at Liverpool fans who he claims have ‘ridiculed’ Raheem Sterling “He [Diaz] never stops, he’s very lively, he’s very creative – dribbling, shooting. It’s a top player and he showed it already in the first season with us. “This season it’s going to be important because he put the level quite high, I told him before. Now he has to keep that level or even improve it.” Everybody expected Diaz to need time to settle in England and adjust to life in a new league with a completely different culture, but the winger slotted in straight away and immediately looked at home. He contributed six goals and five assists in 26 appearances for the Reds and helped the side win both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup – he also started the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris. Now the same is expected of Nunez, although supporters will remain patient with the forward. Being a Uruguay international, he’s also from South America and is arriving from Portugal just like Diaz did at the beginning of the year. Our new No. 27 has had the luxury of meeting his new teammates and training alongside them during pre-season which is something that Diaz didn’t have. He was thrown straight in at the deep end and thrived under the pressure. We can’t wait to see our new-look front three take to the field in the new campaign – we may very well see a glimpse of them all in action together today as we face Crystal Palace in Singapore. The game kicks off at 1:35pm and will be shown live on LFCTV.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business