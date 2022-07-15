(Video) Party atmosphere in Singapore as Liverpool fans create superb Mexican wave during pre-season friendly clash

Liverpool are currently leading Crystal Palace 1-0 at the National Stadium in Singapore thanks to a delightful Jordan Henderson strike.

The Reds are knocking it around well and playing some really good football at times, with Harvey Elliott combining well with James Milner and Bobby Firmino on the right-flank.

It was the 19-year-old that registered an assist for the skipper as he curled his effort past Vicente Guaita and into the Palace net.

As expected, the stadium is full of Liverpool fans and they’ve generated a real party atmosphere inside the venue during the first half.

Allez, Allez, Allez could be heard ringing out around the ground as well as a nice rendition of Firmino’s popular Si Señor chant.

And with the noise levels rising, fans decided to further enhance the atmosphere with a superb display of a Mexican wave.

It’s great to see the lads receiving such great support out in Asia and what an experience it must be for some of the younger lads.

It’s currently half-time in Singapore with the only disappointment of the first half being Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain’s substitution after he sustained what looked like a hamstring injury.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious for the 28-year-old with Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker also sidelined with injuries at the moment.

You can see a clip of the Mexican wave below via @ainunnajib on Twitter:

